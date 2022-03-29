Advertisement

Jacksonville to Play Again in London

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that would end in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(Matt Dunhan | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have reupped their commitment to playing annually at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars received formal approval at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, to move forward with a three-year contract to play at Wembley.

The deal gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic venues. Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time. The change could mean increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles from home. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.

