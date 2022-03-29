Ingham County Animal Shelter offers 50% off dog adoptions for ‘Bark Madness’
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you looking for a dog to join your home team? The second round of Bark Madness has begun at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.
Running through April 2, all dog adoptions are 50% off. The shelter is offering one free training session with every adoption.
There are multiple dogs available at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter looking for forever homes.
For a list of the dogs available, visit the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website here.
