Ingham County Animal Shelter offers 50% off dog adoptions for ‘Bark Madness’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you looking for a dog to join your home team? The second round of Bark Madness has begun at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

Running through April 2, all dog adoptions are 50% off. The shelter is offering one free training session with every adoption.

There are multiple dogs available at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter looking for forever homes.

For a list of the dogs available, visit the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website here.

