Advertisement

Ingham County Animal Shelter offers 50% off dog adoptions for ‘Bark Madness’

(WILX)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you looking for a dog to join your home team? The second round of Bark Madness has begun at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

Running through April 2, all dog adoptions are 50% off. The shelter is offering one free training session with every adoption.

There are multiple dogs available at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter looking for forever homes.

For a list of the dogs available, visit the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Ayverie and Rosie Buford
UPDATE: Missing Owosso children have been found
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel

Latest News

Talking Opening Day with the Lansing Lugnuts
Talking Opening Day with the Lansing Lugnuts
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Joelle
Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Joelle
Missing Owosso children found, investigation continues
It's spring in Michigan, here comes the wintery weather
It’s spring in Michigan, so winter weather advisories on the way