Improvements coming to 15 Ingham County trails

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners approved more than $2 million to improve trails in the area.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some trails in Ingham County may look a little different the next time you head out – once the weather gets warmer.

15 trails in the county will soon be getting a facelift. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners approved $2,749,346 to improve trails in the area.

Some of the improvements include the community garden at the Jefferson Trailhead in Mason, sealing the cracks along the River Trail in Lansing, and new LED lighting, picnic tables, and benches in Leslie Township.

“We are thrilled to launch a strong investment in the trail system across Ingham County and include some of the smaller communities such as Alaiedon Township and Vevay Township who have not received any funding to date through this program,” said Bryan Crenshaw, Chairperson of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

A full list of the locations and projects, along with the amount awarded, can be seen below.

The parks included in the improvements include those in:

  • Alaiedon Township
  • City of Lansing
  • City of Leslie
  • City of Mason
  • City of Williamston
  • Lansing Township
  • Leroy Township
  • Leslie Township
  • Meridian Township
  • Vevay Township
  • and the Village of Stockbridge

