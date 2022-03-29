‘I have a mission’ -- Man biking across America for democracy stops in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Chinese man has embarked on a journey, biking across America to spread awareness about the pro-democracy struggles in Hong Kong.

His next stop is right here in Lansing. He travels by one bike and two wheels. With him, he carries only his bike pack and his mission.

“I have a mission at the beginning for supporting people who love freedom and democracy,” said Alex Lee, who’s from a small town in China.

Back in 2019, Lee joined the protests in Hong Kong to fight for democracy. He had to leave for the United States to protect himself. When he arrived here, he knew his fight was far from over.

“When we talk about democracy and freedom you know, we’re going to tell people we love democracy and we love freedom,” said Lee. “But I ask myself at that moment -- what do we DO for democracy and freedom.”

In July, Lee decided to bike across the United States to spread awareness for democracy in Hong Kong. He started his journey in Los Angeles and set out to end his trip to Boston. The start of his trip started smooth. However, when he reached North Dakota, he was struck by a drunk driver from behind. Lee woke up in the Intensive Care Unit.

Read: ‘God gave me a second life’ -- Cross country bicyclist recovering after being hit by car in ND

“I didn’t even know if I could wake up. I didn’t know what happened,” said Lee.

He lost his spleen, his front tooth and underwent several surgeries. To this day, he has severe back pain and suffers from dizzy spells. At times during his recovery, he didn’t think he’d ever get back on his bike again.

Lee held onto his mission and his strong faith to motivate him. He says it is his faith that saved him.

“When I recover a little bit, I’m going to continue on my way again. I’m going to embark on my way again. I’m going to finish the trip. I’m going to finish my mission.” said Lee.

Four months later, Lee got back onto his bike to finish what he started. He’s stopped in Lansing Tuesday and took off for Ann Arbor. He will end his journey in Boston.

You can follow Lee’s journey on his Facebook page or his Instagram page.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.