East Lansing dog park set to reopen for 2022 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Later this week, you can enjoy some time outside with your furry friend.

East Lansing’s Northern Trail Dog Park on Abbot Road is set to reopen Friday, April 1. The park is next to the East Lansing Softball Complex and the Aquatic Center.

The park has two and a half acres of fenced-in area for dogs to play without a leash. There is also an area reserved for small dogs weighing 22 pounds or less.

There is no cost to use the park, and it’s open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

