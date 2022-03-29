Advertisement

East Lansing dog park set to reopen for 2022 season

There is no cost to use the park, and it’s open daily.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Later this week, you can enjoy some time outside with your furry friend.

East Lansing’s Northern Trail Dog Park on Abbot Road is set to reopen Friday, April 1. The park is next to the East Lansing Softball Complex and the Aquatic Center.

More: Improvements coming to 15 Ingham County trails

The park has two and a half acres of fenced-in area for dogs to play without a leash. There is also an area reserved for small dogs weighing 22 pounds or less.

There is no cost to use the park, and it’s open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For additional information about the dog park, including park rules, click HERE.

Next: Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday

