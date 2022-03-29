Advertisement

Day camps provide spring break options close to home

There are a few camps you can drop your kids off at during the day.
There are a few camps you can drop your kids off at during the day.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re staying closer to home this year for spring break, there are a few camps you can drop your kids off at during the day.

Woldumar Nature Center in Lansing is offering a camp each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The camps are something the counselors there have been looking forward to.

“I have always loved nature and being passionate about animals and I have a really strong belief that passionate educators make passionate people,” said camp counselor Alexandra Shigley.

More parks news: East Lansing dog park set to reopen for 2022 season

Woldumar’s summer camp, Camp Discovery!, starts June 20. More information on that camp can be found HERE.

Another opportunity to get out of the house this week is being held at the Aim High Basketball Academy at the former Saint Casimir Catholic Church.

The youth camp kicked off on Monday.

“I think we have got eighty-three campers for the spring break camp and kids are working hard, working on their ball-handling,” said Steve Ernst of the Aim High Basketball Academy. “We’re just working hard, playing basketball.”

The camp accepts anyone ages seven and up.

More basketball news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
Ayverie and Rosie Buford
UPDATE: Missing Owosso children have been found
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio

Latest News

The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta are being tried in federal court for...
Prosecutors rest their case in Whitmer kidnapping trial
Rainy, windy afternoon ahead
WATCH LIVE: Rainy, windy afternoon ahead
The bill received bipartisan support.
Gov. Whitmer signs historic infrastructure bill into law
The $4.8 billion legislation has bipartisan support.
Gov. Whitmer signs historic infrastructure bill into law