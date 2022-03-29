Day camps provide spring break options close to home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re staying closer to home this year for spring break, there are a few camps you can drop your kids off at during the day.

Woldumar Nature Center in Lansing is offering a camp each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The camps are something the counselors there have been looking forward to.

“I have always loved nature and being passionate about animals and I have a really strong belief that passionate educators make passionate people,” said camp counselor Alexandra Shigley.

Woldumar’s summer camp, Camp Discovery!, starts June 20. More information on that camp can be found HERE.

Another opportunity to get out of the house this week is being held at the Aim High Basketball Academy at the former Saint Casimir Catholic Church.

The youth camp kicked off on Monday.

“I think we have got eighty-three campers for the spring break camp and kids are working hard, working on their ball-handling,” said Steve Ernst of the Aim High Basketball Academy. “We’re just working hard, playing basketball.”

The camp accepts anyone ages seven and up.

