Advertisement

City of Marquette closing road nightly to save salamanders

(Noel Navarro)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula city is closing a portion of a road to vehicular traffic every night to protect migrating salamanders.

The city of Marquette is closing a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until April 15 or until the migration is completed, the city announced. The closures began on Monday.

Road barricades will be placed and removed daily to prevent vehicular traffic in the migration area. Only foot traffic is permitted in the area.

“Protecting the blue-spotted salamanders’ migration is vital, as they are an indicator species, informing us about the health of our environment,” Kathleen Henry, a special projects coordinator and education specialist for the Superior Watershed Partnership, told The Mining Journal in an email.

In 2018, former Northern Michigan University student Eli Bieri noticed vehicles were killing hundreds of migrating salamanders, who were traveling from the park interior to their breeding ponds. Concerned over their mortality, Bieri was instrumental in getting the city to close part of Peter White Drive during the migration season.

Henry said the city first closed the road in 2020, and as a result, had only three confirmed mortalities that year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Lansing River Trail
Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday
Road work begins.
Work on two I-69 bridges begins Monday

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/29/22
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/29/22
Charlotte City Council held a special meeting March 28, 2022 regarding the mass firefighter...
No resolution reached for Charlotte firefighters at special City Council meeting
No resolution reached for Charlotte firefighters at special City Council meeting