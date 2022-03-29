Advertisement

Browns Agree to Deal With Center Pocic

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with free agent center Ethan Pocic. He’ll compete with Nick Harris for the starting job.

Pocic was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by Seattle and started 40 games for the Seahawks. The 26-year-old has more experience than Harris and the pair will compete to replace JC Tretter, the team’s reliable center who was released by the Browns to save salary cap space.

Tretter was recently elected to a second term as NFLPA president. He started every game for Cleveland since 2017 despite some injuries before he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Christmas game in Green Bay.

