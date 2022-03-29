‘Brought to justice’ -- Two sentenced in Grand Rapids-area human trafficking case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two defendants who pleaded guilty to felony human trafficking will serve prison time. That’s according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Defendants Robert Grigsby, 52, of Wayland, and Vanessa Anne Phillips, 40, of Grand Rapids, previously pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking, forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity.

Grigsby was sentenced on March 7 by Judge Margaret Bakker, who imposed the maximum term when sentencing him to prison for 57 months to 15 years.

Monday morning, Judge Bakker sentenced Phillips to prison for 38 months to 15 years, as well as costs and fees.

“My office will continue to investigate and hold accountable anyone who tries to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit,” Nessel said. “We appreciate our local partnerships with agencies like the Wayland Police Department that make it possible to pursue these cases.”

Wayland Police first began investigating in October of 2018. Last year, the Department of Attorney General joined the Wayland Police to charge Grigsby and Phillips for prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous women in Grigsby’s home in Wayland, and other locations throughout the greater Grand Rapids area.

“Through law enforcement collaboration, criminal enterprises that choose to set up in small towns can still be brought to justice,” Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey said. “I believe this is the result the citizens of Wayland have been waiting for. Thanks to the Human Trafficking Task Force, consisting of the Department of Attorney General, Michigan State Police and the FBI,we were able to bring a great resolution to this case.”

