Bears Sign Siemian

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract to back up Justin Fields. Siemian has appeared in 33 games and started 29 while throwing for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. He starred at Northwestern before getting drafted by Denver in the seventh round in 2015. Fields is coming off a shaky rookie season after Chicago traded up to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. The Bears also have Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles on their roster.

City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel

