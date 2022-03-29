Advertisement

$409 million in funds available -- Michigan business grant program deadline coming up

By Amy Lyman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Delta Township are reminding businesses to apply for government grant money before it’s too late.

The State Treasury Department is distributing $409 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The deadline is March 31 and nine industries are eligible for funds. Business owners must provide proof of a hardship related to COVID.

Applicants will be notified of their status beginning June 1. Funds will be distributed July 1.

More information on the grant program can be found on the official Michigan Department of Treasury website here.

