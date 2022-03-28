Your Health: New way to treat BPH

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, is a natural enlargement of the prostate. Fifty percent of men in their 50′s will have this condition, along with 80 percent of men in their 80′s. Frequent need to use the bathroom is a common side effect, but more serious problems, such as blood in the urine and bladder stones can be damaging to a man’s health.

If left untreated, the prostate will continue to grow, along with the problem. A new treatment is helping to clear the way and get these men going again.

“I couldn’t work. I couldn’t function. I could not empty my bladder. I was in dire straits,” Jason Horvath recalled.

The pain, discomfort and helplessness that Horvath was feeling are the same symptoms millions of men experience each year due to an enlarged prostate.

“Prostate problems can be pretty serious. It starts with mild symptoms,” said Dr. Marawan El Tayeb. “It can progress pretty serious into urinal retention and, a complete, inability to urinate. After that, it can progress to renal failure.”

Tayeb sees nearly 20 men daily suffering from BPH. The first line of treatment is medication. If that doesn’t work, doctors progress to minimally-invasive treatments.

One of the newest, most effective procedures is the Holep -- a type of laser surgery used to open up blockages and remove the enlarged tissue.

“If you can imagine the prostates like an orange with the peel outside and the fruit inside,” Tayeb said. “Basically, we go around the fruit, taking it out of the peel and leave the patient with a very nice open channel for them to urinate.”

70% of patients leave the hospital the same day and 95% will have the catheter removed the following day.

“So, patient will feel the benefit as, as soon as the catheter comes out,” Tayeb said. “They will start feelings that they are much better. The stream is much better, and they will feel immediate benefit.”

