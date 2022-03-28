Work on two I-69 bridges begins Monday
The work will close the Ainger Road bridge.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on two bridges over I-69 on Monday.
The work will close the Ainger Road bridge. MDOT says Five Point Highway will stay open with temporary traffic lights while crews work on that bridge.
Bridge closed: Mackinac Bridge closes for the second time in 24 hours due to falling ice
This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 Between Island Highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Calhoun County. See the details on the project HERE.
More from Charlotte:
- Charlotte city officials meet with volunteer firefighters in effort to rebuild department
- Schools Rule: Charlotte Public Schools opens new agricultural center
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.