Advertisement

Work on two I-69 bridges begins Monday

The work will close the Ainger Road bridge.
Heads up for drivers in Eaton County.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on two bridges over I-69 on Monday.

The work will close the Ainger Road bridge. MDOT says Five Point Highway will stay open with temporary traffic lights while crews work on that bridge.

Bridge closed: Mackinac Bridge closes for the second time in 24 hours due to falling ice

This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 Between Island Highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Calhoun County. See the details on the project HERE.

More from Charlotte:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel
Martin Delmar Quillen IV
Meridian Township police seek 30-year-old wanted on felony warrant
Lansing River Trail
Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday

Latest News

Ayverie Burford and Rosie Burford, ages 2 and 3, have been reported missing out of Owosso, MI....
Police need help finding missing Owosso children
Police say the two that were taken out of the water were an adult and a child.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
Day camps provide spring break options close to home
Day camps provide spring break options close to home
There are a few camps you can drop your kids off at during the day.
Day camps provide spring break options close to home