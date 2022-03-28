Work on two I-69 bridges begins Monday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on two bridges over I-69 on Monday.

The work will close the Ainger Road bridge. MDOT says Five Point Highway will stay open with temporary traffic lights while crews work on that bridge.

This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 Between Island Highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Calhoun County. See the details on the project HERE.

