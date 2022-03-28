What Williamston’s state basketball championship means for the community

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets broke an 82-year drought by winning the school’s first state basketball championship since 1940.

The celebration went far beyond the Breslin Center and touched lives far beyond the Williamston locker room. The celebration went into the wee hours of the morning on the streets of Williamston with police escorts, fire trucks and the entire community saluting the Hornets.

For coach Tom Lewis, the championship was important for a number of reasons.

Jason Bauer was the coach at Williamston before Lewis, who worked as his assistant before he took over when Bauer tragically lost his life due to cancer. Lewis, his son Riley, and Bauer’s family went to his grave Sunday to share the victory and the trophy with him.

Sunday was the four year anniversary of Bauer’s passing.

Sometimes championship memories last a lifetime.

