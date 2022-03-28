Watching Your Wallet: Things to do before you quit your job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 33 million Americans have quit their jobs since the spring of 2021 in what’s been called “the great resignation.”

If you’re thinking of changing careers, use your flexible spending account -- it doesn’t move from one job to the next. You’ll lose that money altogether when you resign. However, there is one exception: if you opt for COBRA coverage, you may be able to keep your health care FSA.

If you have health insurance through your employer, take care of all your routine doctor appointments or anything you’ve been putting off before your insurance runs out.

Companies differ on how they handle accrued vacation time, some will cut you a check when you leave and others will pay out a set number of hours. Use up any time you will lose -- you’ve earned those days.

Research your 401k fees. Make sure you understand them so you can quickly decide what to do with your account when you leave.

