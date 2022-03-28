Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As mid-Michigan looks forward to warmer weather for enjoying more outdoor activities, Lansing River Trail users will have closures to deal with.

The City of Lansing says part of the trail will be closed starting Monday to prepare for upcoming bridgework. The section between Crego Park and Clippert Street be closed for about one week.

The work on the River Trail Bridge over the Red Cedar River is scheduled to begin this summer.

Starting March 28, a section of the River Trail will be closed to trail users between Crego Park and Clippert Street in... Posted by City of Lansing Public Service Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

