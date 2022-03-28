Advertisement

Purses with a Purpose returns for second year to Michigan State Police posts

Items collected will be distributed to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Items collected will be distributed to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are accepting donations of new or gently used purses to help sexual assault survivors for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The campaign is called ‘Purses with A Purpose’ which is going into its second year. Here’s how you can help:

  • Bring your new or used purses filled with comfort items like snacks, hygiene products, and clothing to the State Police office in Brighton or Howell.
  • Those items will then be distributed to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Related: New proposal would make it easier for sexual assault victims to come forward in Michigan

The campaign came from Trooper Andrea Tillman of the Cadillac Post was brainstorming a community service effort for her post’s area.

“In our line of work, we see people leaving horrible situations all the time, and sometimes they can’t even grab necessities like a toothbrush or clean socks,” said Trooper Tillman, assigned to the Cadillac Post. “I saw something online and tweaked the idea to fit our need. That’s how we started Purses with a Purpose.”

In its initial year, over 500 purses were collected, leading Tillman, along with friend and co-worker Trooper Cabria Shirley, to make it an annual thing.

“Our purpose is to make an impact as women of the Michigan State Police,” said Chelsea Deckler, Chairperson, Women Leading Change ERG. “This effort is women, and men in the department too, helping women in the communities we serve, which is fitting as we reflect on Women’s History Month during March.”

Michigan State Police is accepting donations through the entire month of April. For a full list of posts that are taking donations, click here.

Details on collection locations will be added throughout April as they are scheduled. Currently, the Lansing post is included while details on the Jackson post’s participation is yet to be determined.

More: Bipartisan bill would extend statute of limitations on sexual assault cases in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.
Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Bird Flu found in three Michigan counties -- What to know
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) falls...
Gabe Brown declares for NBA Draft

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Coach Tucker gives update on MSU spring football
Players noted by Tucker included Primm, Houser, and Kim.
Coach Tucker gives update on MSU spring football
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
First defendant charged in Boy Scouts investigation arraigned
Monday match-up at Breslin Center -- Ingham County vs COVID
MSU hosting vaccine clinic Monday
MSU hosting vaccine clinic today