People thankful for MSU’s latest COVID vaccine clinic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More encouraging signs we may be winning the war on COVID. The State of Michigan is scaling back its reports from several times a week, to just once a week.

Meanwhile, Monday’s vaccination clinic at the Breslin Center is one of the few vaccine clinics still happening across the area.

The state said just more than 66% of people eligible to get the vaccine have gotten at least one dose, and people still getting their shots said they’re happy to see clinics pop up.

“I’ll take it where I can get it,” said Matt Zaleski, an MSU senior who got his COVID booster shot at the Breslin Center. He recently became eligible for the booster. “A couple of my family members have gotten COVID. It hasn’t been pleasant for them so I definitely want to keep that out of my system.”

He was surprised to find a vaccine clinic on campus a year after the vaccines became widely available.

“I’m glad it’s here and I think these are great opportunities for people who may struggle to get to a clinic to come. Especially for the campus where there is such a large group of people all in one place,” said Zaleski.

MSU requires students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID. Spokesman Dan Olsen said that’s a major reason why it is still hosting vaccination clinics.

“From our perspective, if we’re going to have a vaccine requirement it is important we also make those vaccines available,” said Olsen.

About 94% of MSU’s campus is vaccinated with 84% already boosted.

“Any dose that gets in your arm is a dose that helps us all become more healthy and safer,” said Olsen.

Zaleski said he’s happy the university is taking that into consideration with the vaccine requirement.

“This was definitely the best place within walking distance to come to, just out of circumstance, but it ended up being great,” said Zaleski.

This is the last clinic MSU has scheduled right now.

