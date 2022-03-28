Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston’s overtime win at the Breslin Center

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s state championship game at the Breslin Center.

Senior guard Mason Docks had a career night in Williamston’s overtime win against Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Docks had five three-pointers, including a crucial shot in overtime.

Read: What Williamston’s state basketball championship means for the community

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel
Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.
Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Lansing River Trail
Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday

Latest News

A Michigan first, 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds Several New Hockey Players
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MHSAA Re Classifies Some Schools For Next Fall
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Detroit Awarded NFL Draft