News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston’s overtime win at the Breslin Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s state championship game at the Breslin Center.

Senior guard Mason Docks had a career night in Williamston’s overtime win against Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Docks had five three-pointers, including a crucial shot in overtime.

Read: What Williamston’s state basketball championship means for the community

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.