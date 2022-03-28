Advertisement

In My View: Will Yzerman keep Blashill as coach?

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 22 hours ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The seasons are winding down for the two Detroit pro teams -- Pistons and Red Wings -- and as usual neither will make the playoffs. 

Who knows what changes the Pistons will make, but the Red Wings, in my view, may bump coach Jeff Blashill to another job. General Manager Steve Yzerman is frustrated with the lack of success the past month and this team on the road is weak.

Yzerman could well be thinking time for a change behind the bench, stay tuned.

