In My View: Will Yzerman keep Blashill as coach?

DETROIT (WILX) - The seasons are winding down for the two Detroit pro teams -- Pistons and Red Wings -- and as usual neither will make the playoffs.

Who knows what changes the Pistons will make, but the Red Wings, in my view, may bump coach Jeff Blashill to another job. General Manager Steve Yzerman is frustrated with the lack of success the past month and this team on the road is weak.

Yzerman could well be thinking time for a change behind the bench, stay tuned.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.