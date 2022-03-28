MSU, Ingham Co. Health Department holding vaccine clinic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those still looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot can get one on Monday.

Michigan State University is partnering with the Ingham County Health Department for a vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Breslin Center, and appointments are available from 2 - 7 p.m. MSU strongly suggests making an appointment to avoid waiting in long lines but walk-ins are also welcome.

Anyone five and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

