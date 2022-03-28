Advertisement

MSU, Ingham Co. Health Department holding vaccine clinic

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those still looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot can get one on Monday.

Michigan State University is partnering with the Ingham County Health Department for a vaccine clinic.

Related: Sparrow ending Frandor drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lansing

The clinic will be held at the Breslin Center, and appointments are available from 2 - 7 p.m. MSU strongly suggests making an appointment to avoid waiting in long lines but walk-ins are also welcome.

You can schedule an appointment here.

Anyone five and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

More:

FDA approves fourth COVID shot for vulnerable groups