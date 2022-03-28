MSU Adds Several New Hockey Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole has added two new players from Minnesota. Gavin Best is from Richfield and Justin Jallen is from St. Paul. they join previous MSU signees Matt Basgall from Lake Forest, Illinois, Daniel Russell from Williamsburg, Michigan and Tiernan Shoudy from St. Clair, Michigan.

