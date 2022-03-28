Advertisement

Monday match-up at Breslin Center -- Ingham County vs COVID

MSU hosting vaccine clinic today
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those still looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot can get one today. Michigan State University is partnering with the Ingham County Health Department for a vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Breslin Center and appointments are available Monday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

MSU strongly suggests making an appointment to avoid waiting in long lines, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Anyone aged five and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

