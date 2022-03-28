Michigan to release COVID data weekly due to declining numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan announced Monday that it will be changing the frequency that it releases COVID data.

When the pandemic started, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would release data every day. This was eventually changed to only weekdays, then twice a week, before releasing data on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. This system will stay in place until April 4.

State officials announced Monday that the Michigan will only update data once per week on Wednesdays.

Additionally, the state’s map of counties and their COVID cases will be replaced with a CDC map of community levels that will be updated on Fridays.

The state reported reported 1,258 new cases of COVID and 6 deaths Monday. During that timeframe, the state averaged 420 cases per day, the lowest its been since July 20.

