A Michigan first, 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit. The league made the announcement Monday.

“The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

It’s a first for Michigan, which had yet to be selected since the NFL began holding the draft in locations other than New York. However, it’s not the only nod Michigan has received from the world of professional football Monday.

HBO also announced the Detroit Lions will be featured on the upcoming season of ‘Hard Knocks,’ a reality sports documentary series the network produces alongside NFL films. The show follows one NFL team each season as they go through training camp in preparation for the upcoming season. This will be the 17th edition of the show, and the Lions hadn’t made the cut until now.

