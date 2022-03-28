Advertisement

A Michigan first, 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit

A Michigan first, 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit. The league made the announcement Monday.

Related: Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

“The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

It’s a first for Michigan, which had yet to be selected since the NFL began holding the draft in locations other than New York. However, it’s not the only nod Michigan has received from the world of professional football Monday.

HBO also announced the Detroit Lions will be featured on the upcoming season of ‘Hard Knocks,’ a reality sports documentary series the network produces alongside NFL films. The show follows one NFL team each season as they go through training camp in preparation for the upcoming season. This will be the 17th edition of the show, and the Lions hadn’t made the cut until now.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel
Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.
Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Lansing River Trail
Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday

Latest News

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston's overtime win at the Breslin Center
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston’s overtime win at the Breslin Center
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds Several New Hockey Players
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MHSAA Re Classifies Some Schools For Next Fall
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Detroit Awarded NFL Draft