Meridian Township police seek 30-year-old wanted on felony warrant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s help in locating Martin Delmar Quillen IV.
According to authorities, Quillen, 30, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Quillen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or submit a tip on the Meridian Township Police Department website here.
More: Crime news
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.