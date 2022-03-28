Advertisement

Meridian Township police seek 30-year-old wanted on felony warrant

Martin Delmar Quillen IV
Martin Delmar Quillen IV(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s help in locating Martin Delmar Quillen IV.

According to authorities, Quillen, 30, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Quillen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or submit a tip on the Meridian Township Police Department website here.

Crime news

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
