Meeting another Faces of Ingham County nominee with EXIT Realty

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty and we got the chance to get to know another Faces of Ingham County nominee. You can nominate someone by clicking here.

We also learned more about a free warranty special for Studio 10 viewers and we got some staging ideas from Gary and Robin Naeyaert with EXIT Realty in Mason.

Plus, we learned more about how to deal with price inflation and wage inflation when it comes to mortgages from Evan Vanderway from Churchill Mortgage. Check out the videos to learn more.

