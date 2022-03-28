Advertisement

K-9 finds $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in tomato shipment

Las Vegas police said K-9 Nuggetz found $10.5 million worth of cocaine in a tomato shipment.
Las Vegas police said K-9 Nuggetz found $10.5 million worth of cocaine in a tomato shipment.(LVMPD)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A police K-9 in Las Vegas alerted detectives to $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden among a tomato delivery, Las Vegas police said.

Officers stopped a semi for erratic driving at 2:30 a.m. Friday, and the driver appeared “nervous” with a story that didn’t add up, Las Vegas police said in a tweet.

K-9 Nuggetz signaled an alert for drugs in the truck, which lead to a search. Officers said they found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $10.5 million hidden within the tomatoes in the truck.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for allegedly trafficking a controlled substance.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for trafficking a controlled...
Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for trafficking a controlled substance. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)(Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy died March 29, 2022 after a kayak overturned on Lake Lansing.
4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing
Two were pulled from Lake Lansing early Tuesday morning.
Two pulled from Lake Lansing, taken to hospital
Ayverie and Rosie Buford
UPDATE: Missing Owosso children have been found
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio

Latest News

Authorities say a confrontation between a heavily armed 21-year-old man and his father...
Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says
Rainbow flag | Photo Date: 2008
LGBTQ+ Michiganders concerned about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
LGBTQ+ Michiganders concerned about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
LGBTQ+ Michiganders concerned about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
A 60-year-old man was killed March 29, 2022 after falling 60-70 feet.
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer
Ovid man suffers fatal fall working as tree trimmer