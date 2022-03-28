Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a shooting Sunday night.

According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to complaints of shots fired near the intersection of North Aurelius Road and Helmsway Drive in Delhi Charter Township. Authorities said residents heard three gun shots just before 7:30 p.m. and two homes on Bowline Court were struck.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chauncy Shattuck at 517-244-1895.

