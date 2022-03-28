‘Hamilton’ performances begin Tuesday at Wharton Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to grab your popcorn and get ready for a show, because “Hamilton” starts at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts Tuesday.

Performances will run from Tuesday to April 10.

The musical, which tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has received critical acclaim and a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations. The musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

It features a blend of hip-hop, jazz, rhythm and blues and Broadway music.

Wharton officials are expecting a large turnout.

“I think we’ve been looking forward to ‘Hamilton’ since the last time it was here. This is such an amazing show, and it’s won so many awards,” said Bob Hoffman, with Wharton. “I think what really sets it apart is the fact not only is it an amazing story that talks about the history of America, but the music is incredible, and the acting is incredible, and it really resonates with audiences. The last time is was here, it nearly sold out, and we expect the same thing this time as well.”

There are evening and matinee shows. It is recommended for ages 10 and older.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the Wharton Center’s official website here.

