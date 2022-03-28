Former UAW Treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling over $2M in union funds

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Timothy Edmunds pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling over $2.2 million in union funds. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering in relation to the case.

U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison made the announcement, joined by representatives from law enforcement agencies that were involved with the case, including the IRS and FBI.

From 2011 to 2021, Edmunds served as the Financial Secretary-Treasurer of union Local 412 of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Workers of America (“UAW”). UAW Local 412 is headquartered in Warren, Michigan, and it represents approximately 2,600 members.

“Timothy Edmunds engaged in a multifaceted scheme to embezzle funds from UAW Local 412 and conceal his crimes from the union’s membership,” stated Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Chicago Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General. “He embezzled approximately $2 million to personally enrich himself at the expense of dues-paying UAW 412 members. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the financial integrity of labor organizations.”

Edmunds was responsible for holding the union’s money for the benefit of the union and it’s members. He was also responsible for managing, investing and expending the funds in accordance with the UAW rules. Instead, Edmunds stole $2.2 million from the Local 412 accounts by using Local 412 debit cards for over $142,000 in personal purchases, cashing Local 412 checks worth $170,000 into accounts he personally controlled, and transferring $1.5 million from bona fide Local 412 accounts into accounts that he personally controlled.

Edmunds supplied fake bank statements to international UAW auditors in an effort to conceal his embezzlement.

The stolen money was used by Edmunds to gamble, purchase firearms and various high-end vehicles. Between 2018 and 2020, Edmunds used the UAW Local 412 debit card to make over $30,000 in unauthorized withdrawals at the Greektown Casino. While gambling at the Greektown Casino, records indicate that Edmunds had cash buy-ins of over $1 million, and he put over $16 million in play while gambling at the casino.

Based on his conviction for embezzling union funds, Edmunds faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. For money laundering, Edmunds faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

“The hard-working men and women of the UAW deserve leaders dedicated to serving the best interests of the membership,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “Today’s conviction demonstrates our zealous pursuit of those who would seek to take advantage of their positions of trust within the UAW to steal and defraud union members.”

