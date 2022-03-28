First defendant charged in Boy Scouts investigation arraigned

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning, the first person to be charged as a result of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation was arraigned.

Mark Chapman, who appeared via Zoom, was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County in front of Judge Kathleen Tocco.

Background: Michigan AG first charges filed in investigation of Boy Scouts of America

Chapman was charged with:

Eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) Bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety

Two counts of first-degree CSC No bond



The charges stem from the alleged abuse of two victims. At the time of the alleged abuse, Chapman was involved with both the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the BSA.

Chapman was extradited from New York upon release from prison for unrelated charges.

“We appreciate our ongoing partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation,” Nessel said. “These charges are only the beginning. We ask anyone with information that could assist our BSA team to call our investigation tip line. We remain committed to securing justice for survivors of abuse.”

Chapman will next appear in court on April 6 for a probable cause conference, followed by preliminary examinations scheduled for April 13.

Previous coverage: AG Nessel releases PSA for Boy Scouts of America investigation

