Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

The five-episode season will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10:00 p.m. on HBO Max.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell celebrates to an interception in the second half against...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell celebrates to an interception in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get ready to bite some kneecaps.

Monday HBO announced the Detroit Lions will be featured on the upcoming season of ‘Hard Knocks,’ a reality sports documentary series the network produces alongside NFL films. The show follows one NFL team each season as they go through training camp in preparation for the upcoming season.

Background: Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia

This will be the 17th edition of the show, and surprisingly the Lions hadn’t made the cut until now.

Eleven of the last thirteen teams to be featured on the show have equaled or improved their win-loss record in the regular season, including the Cleveland Browns, LA Rams, LA Chargers, and Dallas Cowboys.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

The five-episode season will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10:00 p.m. on HBO Max.

The Lions made the announcement on Twitter alongside an image of a promotional poster.

More from News 10 Sports:

