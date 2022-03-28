Advertisement

Detroit Awarded NFL Draft

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL announced Monday that Detroit will host the 2024 draft in April. The announcement comes from the owners meetings and comes as little surprise. Detroit has never hosted an NFL draft. The site will be the area of Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park and the NFL Fan Experience will stand aside the stage free to spectators over the seven rounds, three days. This year’s NFL draft is April 28-30 in Las Vegas and next year Kansas City serves as the host city.

