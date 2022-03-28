Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,258 new cases, 6 deaths over past 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,258 new cases of COVID and 6 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 420 cases per day, the lowest its been since July 20.

State totals now sit at 2,074,401 cases and 32,758 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

Additionally, officials announced they would switch to reporting COVID data once per week starting April 4 due to declining numbers.

As of Wednesday, 421 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.

The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 3.18%

As of March 28, 2022, there are officially 7,813 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,674 14 194 Eaton County 22,185 29 372 Ingham County 53,132 102 721 Jackson County 34,171 86 523 Shiawassee County 14,293 14 211

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.