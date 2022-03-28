Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,258 new cases, 6 deaths over past 3 days
As of March 28, 2022, there are officially 7,813 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,258 new cases of COVID and 6 deaths Monday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 420 cases per day, the lowest its been since July 20.
State totals now sit at 2,074,401 cases and 32,758 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
Additionally, officials announced they would switch to reporting COVID data once per week starting April 4 due to declining numbers.
As of Wednesday, 421 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.
The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 3.18%
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,674
|14
|194
|Eaton County
|22,185
|29
|372
|Ingham County
|53,132
|102
|721
|Jackson County
|34,171
|86
|523
|Shiawassee County
|14,293
|14
|211
