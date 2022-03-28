Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,258 new cases, 6 deaths over past 3 days

As of March 28, 2022, there are officially 7,813 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,258 new cases of COVID and 6 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 420 cases per day, the lowest its been since July 20.

State totals now sit at 2,074,401 cases and 32,758 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

Additionally, officials announced they would switch to reporting COVID data once per week starting April 4 due to declining numbers.

As of Wednesday, 421 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.

The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 3.18%

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,67414194
Eaton County22,18529372
Ingham County53,132102721
Jackson County34,17186523
Shiawassee County14,29314211

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

