Coach Tucker gives update on MSU spring football

Players noted by Tucker included Primm, Houser, and Kim.
By Kellan Buddy and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker will speak to the media and give an update on the spring game.

“We got a stable of guys back there and they’re all competing,” Tucker said. “We still have a lot of spring left, and a whole summer, plus fall camp. There’s not a clear-cut separation with the guys as far as I’m concerned. The guys competing are working hard.”

One player that Tucker noted was freshman running back Davion Primm.

“I’d keep my eye on Primm. He’s a good player. He’s tough.”

As for the quarterback competition, Tucker touted Noah Kim, a red-shirt sophomore.

“Guys have improved from a year ago, like Noah Kim,” said Tucker. “Noah Kim has very good arm talent - he can sling it. He’s got a strong arm, he’s been coached, he’s taking a lot of reps, and I see him growing.”

He also said incoming freshman Katin Houser is one to keep an eye on.

“Houser coming in, new, a young guy, I can see him getting better and picking up steam,” Tucker said of the California native. “If they can do it in practice, they can do it in the game.”

The spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. The game is free to attend for all ages. More information on the spring game can be found HERE.

Spartans in South Carolina: Go Green (Go White) in Greenville: St. Patrick’s Day perfect timing for Spartans, fans

