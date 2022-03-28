City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire caused concern on Monday for people staying in Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel, forcing residents to temporarily evacuate the building.

However, fire crews got help from Capital Area Transit Authority (CATA), who dealt with the cold while fire fighters took care of the heat.

The call came in Monday morning asking the Lansing Fire Department to put out a possible fire in the building. News 10 found them at the scene joined by multiple other departments from the surrounding area, with the situation appearing to be under control by 12:15 p.m.

No flames were showing, though people were gathered outside and hoses were by the pool area. One resident told News 10 they smelled smoke, and were told by staff at the Causeway Bay that they would likely have to find a place to stay Monday night.

According to those on the scene, the fire was contained to one room on the third floor. Residents were asked to evacuate the building while the emergency was handled, leaving them outside in the cold.

However, a CATA bus was parked by the building, which allowed residents a place to warm up while the Lansing Fire Department handled the situation with help from the Delhi Township Fire Department and others on the scene.

There were no injuries. Pictures from the scene are included in the gallery below.

