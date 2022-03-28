Advertisement

Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing’s protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday. Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

Biden returned to the White House early Sunday morning from the four-day trip that saw him work to bolster the NATO alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said she was experiencing “mild symptoms,” adding that “in alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

The White House said Biden, 79, last tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the U.S. from the trip as part of required pre-arrival testing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.
Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.
Bird Flu found in three Michigan counties -- What to know
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) falls...
Gabe Brown declares for NBA Draft

Latest News

"CODA" won best picture and two other big awards, but the moment was overwhelmed by Will Smith...
Hollywood Minute: 'CODA' takes best picture at Oscars but Smith slap steals show
The family says a Southwest Airlines gate attendant wouldn't allow 8-year-old Max, who has...
Boy with autism denied flight over mask issues, family says
The family says a gate attendant wouldn't allow the 8-year-old to board the flight, due to...
Mom says 8-year-old son discriminated against, denied flight due to autism
First Alert Weather Monday Morning Webcast 3/28/22
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first