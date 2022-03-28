Bath Township Police Department offers $1,000 scholarship

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - In Clinton County, the Bath Township Police Department has a $1,000 scholarship to give away to a qualifying high school senior.

The student must be graduating high school with an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher. The student has to do a four hour ride along with a police officer and submit an essay.

Applications are available at the Bath Township Police Department. Applications, essays and the ride along must be completed by April 1.

More information can be found on Bath Township Police Department’s official website here.

