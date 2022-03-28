‘Autism’s Got Talent Michigan’ contest accepting entries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of Michigan’s own celebrities is helping search for some talented young people.

Former Detroit Lions kicker Eddie Murray spoke with News 10 about “Autism’s Got Talent Michigan,” Hope Network’s virtual contest for children and young adults on the spectrum.

Murray said competitors can do almost anything as their talent.

“There’s no judgment here, there’s no category, there’s no anything -- you’re not going to be set in any category of singers, dancers and comedians,” Murray said. “We do not care what the video is. Have a lot of fun putting it in there and spread the word out to their family and friends network, and hopefully they’ll have a great of time going through this virtual contest.”

The “Autism’s Got Talent Michigan” contest is for ages 25 and under. The deadline to upload a video is April 21. Voting starts April 11.

To submit an entry, or to find out more information, visit the official “Autism’s Got Talent” website here.

