Advertisement

‘Autism’s Got Talent Michigan’ contest accepting entries

‘Autism’s Got Talent Michigan’ contest accepting entries
By Amy Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of Michigan’s own celebrities is helping search for some talented young people.

Former Detroit Lions kicker Eddie Murray spoke with News 10 about “Autism’s Got Talent Michigan,” Hope Network’s virtual contest for children and young adults on the spectrum.

Murray said competitors can do almost anything as their talent.

“There’s no judgment here, there’s no category, there’s no anything -- you’re not going to be set in any category of singers, dancers and comedians,” Murray said. “We do not care what the video is. Have a lot of fun putting it in there and spread the word out to their family and friends network, and hopefully they’ll have a great of time going through this virtual contest.”

The “Autism’s Got Talent Michigan” contest is for ages 25 and under. The deadline to upload a video is April 21. Voting starts April 11.

To submit an entry, or to find out more information, visit the official “Autism’s Got Talent” website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel
Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.
Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Lansing River Trail
Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday

Latest News

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Martin Delmar Quillen IV
Meridian Township police seek 30-year-old wanted on felony warrant
Williamston's emotional state championship win
What Williamston’s state basketball championship means for the community
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston's overtime win at the Breslin Center
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston's overtime win at the Breslin Center