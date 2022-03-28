An event serving the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Counties is hosting their annual event Tuesday and this year’s theme is ‘Celebration the Resiliency of Youth, Families, and the Community.’

The event speakers is Brenda Jones Harden who is an expert in developmental and mental health needs in young children who have experienced early trauma.

The event is virtual and all are welcome to register.

