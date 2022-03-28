Agent: Men ‘excited’ for bomb in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men, described as leaders of the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were thrilled as they watched videos of powerful explosives.

That’s according to the testimony today in Grand Rapids Federal Court by one FBI agent. A bomb is a key part of the government’s case against Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

They are charged with conspiring to kidnap Governor Whitmer because of her COVID-19 policies in the beginning of the pandemic.

Prosecutors say Fox especially wanted to blow up a bridge near Governor Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan to thwart any police response to a kidnapping.

Defense attorneys deny there was an actual plan to get the governor, claiming the men were improperly influenced by undercover agents and informants, and exchanged wild talk while often smoking marijuana.

Today was the 11th day of the trial. Prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week.

