Advertisement

3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A 3-year-old boy in Tennessee is dead after he accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday, WMC reported.

The child’s mother, Tinesha Jackson, rushed him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, according to an affidavit.

He died in the hospital.

Investigators said they later found that the child was under the care of his uncle when he and his 4-year-old brother were in Jackson’s room, where he discovered an unsecured AR-15 under a pile of clothing.

Jackson was out getting food with a friend while the uncle was asleep at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

When she arrived home, the affidavit says Jackson called Memphis police and headed to the hospital.

She has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The accused gun owner, Tedrick Butler, is facing several charges after investigators issued a search warrant for the home in the Whitehaven area.

Investigators said they found spent cartridge casings behind the home, two AR-style pistols, a Glock 9mm pistol illegally converted to fully automatic, a backpack containing marijuana and additional marijuana in the closet, according to the affidavit.

While in custody, Butler allegedly admitted to leaving the AR-15 in Jackson’s bedroom and ownership of the backpack and other weapons. Police say he also admitted to removing the weapons from the bedroom prior to the search.

Butler is charged with criminally negligent homicide, prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.
Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Bird Flu found in three Michigan counties -- What to know
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) falls...
Gabe Brown declares for NBA Draft

Latest News

Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Police: Infant’s remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s
As new COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in the U.S., cases of the flu are rising and the...
Flu cases rising at unusual time this year
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election
A blind high school student sinks free throw during a game.
VIDEO: Blind high school basketball player sinks basket
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap