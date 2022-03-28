Advertisement

3 injured after car plows into Florida home

Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Florida on Saturday.

The crash was caught on a home security camera.

“Definitely a big wake up call. I mean, I have lived here for 33 years,” neighbor Lashay Hampton said.

Neighbors are in shock after the incident.

In the video, you can see the car swerving down the street before crashing into the home.

Multiple neighbors say the car was swerving because the passenger took control of the wheel during an argument before the crash.

“I just heard a big ‘kaboom!,’” Hampton said.

When she saw what happened, Hampton says she ran over to check on the person who lives in the home because she knows the person is often sitting in their front yard.

The speed limit on the street is 30 miles per hour, but neighbors say cars often drive faster than that.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three people were transported to the hospital.

Neighbors say a woman who was sitting outside in a lawn chair is in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

The Red Cross is helping the family in the home find temporary housing until repairs can be made.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and cannot say whether any charges may be filed yet.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Holt neighborhood
City buses help out during fire at Lansing’s Causeway Bay Hotel
Martin Delmar Quillen IV
Meridian Township police seek 30-year-old wanted on felony warrant
Lansing River Trail
Section of Lansing River Trail closing Monday

Latest News

FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, is seen in the Legislative Chamber in...
Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of...
Despite health issues, Queen attends Prince Philip service
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
COVID-19 death risk 21 times higher in unvaccinated individuals, CDC says
Ayverie Burford and Rosie Burford, ages 2 and 3, have been reported missing out of Owosso, MI....
Police need help finding missing Owosso children