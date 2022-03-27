Advertisement

Williamston wins Div. 2 State Title, first since 1940

The Hornets held off defending State Champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 22 minute drive from Williamston High School to the Breslin Center in East Lansing is one the 2021-2022 Boys’ Basketball team will remember forever.

The Hornets held off defending State Champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central with a 68-65 win to claim their first ever state title since 1940.

The Hornets jumped out to an earl lead, and only gave it up once, near the end of the first quarter.

They led by as much as 16 with 1:31 left in the third, but GRCC clawed back and forced overtime, but fell just short at the buzzer with a shot to tie.

Mason Docks and Max Burton led the Hornets with 27 and 23 points, while Kaden Brown scored 33 for the Cougars.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

