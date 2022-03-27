Hillmon’s 17 put Michigan women past S. Dakota in Sweet 16

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Laila Phelia scored the go-ahead layup in the final minute and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 10 seed South Dakota 52-49.

Phelia scored 14 points for the Wolverines.

Michigan has reached the Elite Eight for the first time.

Michigan will play No. 1 seed Louisville on Monday for a trip to the Final Four.

Hannah Sjerven had 17 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for South Dakota.

