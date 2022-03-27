Gabe Brown declares for NBA Draft
Brown was a co-captain on the Spartans
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior forward Gabe Brown will go pro and declare for the NBA Draft.
According to multiple reports, he’s already signed an agent too.
Brown started all 32 games for Michigan State this season, averaging just over 11 points per game.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.