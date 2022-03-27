Gabe Brown declares for NBA Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior forward Gabe Brown will go pro and declare for the NBA Draft.

According to multiple reports, he’s already signed an agent too.

Gabe Brown will forgo his remaining eligibility at Michigan State and declare for the 2022 NBA draft. The All-Big Ten wing will sign with agents Steve Haney and Pedro Power of Parlay Sports. Bouncy 3'n'D prospect shot 40% for 3 the past two seasons. Highlights: pic.twitter.com/fCiKWaBXqj — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 26, 2022

Brown started all 32 games for Michigan State this season, averaging just over 11 points per game.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.