Gabe Brown declares for NBA Draft

Brown was a co-captain on the Spartans
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) falls to the court as he drives to the basket over Baylor's Flo Thamba during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)(Tim Aylen | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior forward Gabe Brown will go pro and declare for the NBA Draft.

According to multiple reports, he’s already signed an agent too.

Brown started all 32 games for Michigan State this season, averaging just over 11 points per game.

