Williamston Hornets advance to state finals, face Grand Rapids Catholic Central Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The primary goal of the Williamston Hornets was to play at the Breslin Center for the state title..

They’ll have the chance to do that for the first time since 1940, after a 65-45 win over Freeland on Friday.

“It means a lot,” said senior Mason Docks. “We’ve been talking about it all year, since my freshman year it’s been a dream to play at the Breslin and hopefully win a state championship...It’s all coming together so it’s really exciting.”

The Hornets with plenty of support before, during, and definitely after the game. .

The city set the tone with a team sendoff Friday afternoon.

“It gave me goosebumps,” said Jacob Wallace. “I loved it. I feel like we have the whole support of our community, we feel like they’re on our backs. It’s really exciting, I don’t just feel like I’m winning for myself, I’m winning for my team and the community as a whole.”

And with just a short drive Saturday the Hornets will have a chance to bring a basketball state title back to Williamston.”

“We’ve just wanted to do it, so we’re on the doorstep now,” said head coach Tom Lewis. “All you can ask now is to have the opportunity and we have 32 more minutes. They’ve earned this...this will be a special 32 minutes for them.”

The Hornets will tip off against the defending state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars.

That’s a 6:45 tip at the Breslin Center Saturday.

