Potter Park Zoo prepares for spring break crowds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring break has officially started for many school districts in Mid-Michigan.

Officials with Potter Park Zoo are excited to welcome children and adults for a visit during spring break. The zoo is gearing up for a week of fun as many Mid-Michigan students take a break from the classroom.

“With everybody out on spring break, we do expect to see more people,” said Jennifer Horvatin. “The ones that are doing a staycation instead of going somewhere else.”

Horvatin, Potter Park Zoo’s Learning Program Coordinator, said it’s also a great time to show off the animals because they’re usually more lively this time of year.

“It’s not really hot yet, where some of the animals just like to rest,” Horvatin said. “Animals are just naturally more active in the spring time.”

As the snow melts and the sun comes out, people become more active as well.

“Once the weather starts getting nicer -- we’ve even seen on some of the nicer days we’ve had lately -- we have lot of people coming out to enjoy the zoo,” Horvatin said.

Potter Park Zoo’s winter hours and cheaper ticket prices will be changing April 1.

More information on ticket prices and hours can be found on Potter Park Zoo’s official website here.

